"Introducing Onix in South Africa shows how innovation can travel between hemispheres"

AMFresh, through its varietal innovation platform Genesis Fresh, brings Onix™ to South African shoppers for the first time through a partnership with the Shoprite Group, with the fruit now available in a selection of its Checkers supermarkets across the Gauteng and Western Cape provinces.

This launch introduces a globally recognized citrus innovation into one of the world's most dynamic citrus-producing regions, setting the tone for a season shaped by discovery, premium positioning, and strong shopper engagement.

Onix has already captured international attention, winning the 2025 Fruit Logistica Innovation Award and earning recognition from the International Taste Institute with the Superior Taste Award, reflecting its standout visual appeal and distinctive eating experience.

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Defined by its deep ruby interior and distinctive external striping, Onix delivers a bold and rich flavour with a precise balance of sweetness and acidity. Naturally high in anthocyanins, it represents a new generation of citrus combining visual intensity with nutritional value and bringing renewed energy to the category.

"Onix reflects how varietal innovation can elevate the citrus category by bringing together distinctive flavour, visual appeal, and strong consumer relevance," said André Russouw, Country Manager at Genesis Fresh South Africa. "Introducing Onix into the South African market is an important step in building long-term category value through innovation, while exploring future opportunities for local adaptation and production."

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During the pilot phase, Onix will be sold loose to maximize accessibility and drive trial, inviting shoppers to explore its versatility across multiple consumption moments, from fresh snacking to juicing, baking, and everyday cooking.

"This limited and exclusive introduction of Onix is a great example of how we are continuously improving our fresh offering with products that stand out in quality and taste, while bringing innovation and excitement to our customers," said Quintin Paladin, General Manager of Freshmark, the Shoprite Group's fruit and vegetable procurement and distribution arm.

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The Onix pilot complements South Africa's strong citrus production base, where local growers play a leading role in driving innovation and shaping the future of the category, while also providing insights to support potential future local adaptation over time.

"Onix demonstrates how our end-to-end model, across genetics, farming, and retail, connects shoppers and customers to meaningful innovation," said Yolanda Schoeman, Commercial Director at AMFresh South Africa. "By working closely with partners like the Shoprite Group, we bring new energy into the fruit aisle, drive relevance, and create value across the chain, strengthening the category and unlocking future local production opportunities."

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As South Africa enters its citrus season, Onix arrives as a bold signal of what is possible for the category, bringing colour, flavour, and innovation into focus. This pilot represents the start of a broader ambition to integrate advanced varietal development into local production systems and deliver long-term value across the chain.

The launch reflects a coordinated effort between AMFresh, Genesis Fresh, and retail partners, connecting global expertise with local market execution and linking seasons across hemispheres. "Onix reflects our ambition to connect seasons and bring the best of our innovation to consumers around the world," said Luis Miguel, Commercial Director at AMFresh Spain. "Introducing Onix in South Africa shows how innovation can travel across hemispheres, creating value for retailers and new experiences for shoppers."

For more information:

Patricia Sagarmínaga

AMFresh Group

[email protected]

www.amfresh.com