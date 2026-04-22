Imported citrus demand heats up in India as summer intensifies

Pankaj Kondhalkar of A1 Products says rising temperatures in India after March have consumers turning to imported mandarins and oranges now that domestic citrus varieties from Punjab and Nagpur are finished. "Post March, once the local season ends and heat kicks in, citrus demand surges."

According to Pankaj, Chinese mandarins are imported from January to May, valued for their sweetness, easy peel, and shelf stability. "Chinese mandarins are sweet with very good quality and stocking ratings. This season brought 2,500 containers versus 1,500 last year. These sell for USD 10.1-10.6 per 10 kgs at retail when local Kinnows still linger into February. But with domestic supply gone by mid-March, prices climb to USD 11.7-17 as demand picks up."

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Egypt takes over smoothly from March to June with Navel and Valencia oranges, packed by size count. "Volumes match Chinese fruit, with 1500-2000 containers landed so far, with more bookings ahead. South African Valencias arrive next in September. The local season typically wraps up late February or early March, creating an ideal window for these imports."

Pankaj highlights that Red Sea disruptions have tightened Egyptian supply lines. "Pre-war, vessels arrived every 10-12 days carrying 300-350 containers, enough to satisfy India's needs for 10-15 days. But now 2 out of 3 vessels are cancelled, stretching timelines and shortening the supply chain," he explains. Prices reflect this as last season's USD 11.7-12.8 per 15kg box now fetches USD 16-17. Meanwhile, shipments from China continue unaffected.

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"Imported oranges continue to stand out for consistent quality and sizing compared to local ones," Pankaj reflects, adding that there were some challenges in some lots of Egyptian citrus due to poor pre-cooling, improper container plugging, and late unloading, which were avoided this season through better planning.

The 2026 imported citrus campaign is outperforming last year. "No losses like last year's oversupply. Demand is proper, and prices are good. With more importers entering and summer fruit demand rising, momentum should hold," Pankaj wraps up. A1 Products has 17 Egyptian containers booked now, with plans to switch to South Africa after June."

For more information:

Pankaj Kondhalkar

A1 Products

Tel: +91 95 94 678 178

Email: [email protected]