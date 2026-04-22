Turkey and Egypt double their exports of small citrus to the EU

EU imports of small citrus fruits are on the rise, increasingly challenging the Valencian citrus industry, especially in Castellón. After a season mainly led by South Africa from September to November, Turkey and Egypt have taken the lead as main competitors in the following months.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Agriculture, between January and March 2026—midway through the Northern Hemisphere season—both countries doubled their exports of mandarins and clementines to the EU compared to the same period last year. They shipped a total of 134,749 tons, more than twice the 63,806 tons they sent in the first quarter of 2025.

Turkey's growth is particularly impressive, reaching 80,365 tonnes with an 80% year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, Egypt experienced the largest relative boost, nearly tripling its shipments to 54,384 tonnes from 19,203 tonnes the previous year. Both nations are strengthening their role in a key commercial window for European citrus production.

In countries outside the EU, import pressure is also growing. From January to March, the EU imported 214,863 tons of small citrus fruits, a 20.4% increase compared to the same period in 2025 and 27.2% higher than the five-year average. Turkey and Egypt make up approximately 63% of this volume.

If the analysis is extended to the full season - from September 2025 to March 2026 - extra-EU imports reach 432,069 tons, up 21.3% year over year and 38.1% compared with the average of the last five years.

During this period, Turkey remains the leading supplier with 113,180 tons, a 91% increase from the previous season, slightly overtaking South Africa, which reached 113,085 tons after a 29.8% rise. Egypt also demonstrates notable growth, with 58,407 tons and a 175% increase, while Peru's progress is more modest. Conversely, Morocco and Israel are seeing their market share in Europe decline.

Orange import trends are relatively stable but still increasing. From September to March, the EU imported 497,173 tons, up 4.8% compared to the previous season. South Africa remains the top exporter with 265,149 tons, followed by Egypt with 155,274 tons. There were also rises in imports from Argentina and Zimbabwe, while Morocco experienced declines.

From January to March, orange imports totaled 165,470 tons, primarily supplied by Egypt, reflecting a 5.18% rise.

The Valencian sector is increasingly concerned as citrus imports continue to grow in the European market, especially since the season begins amid heightened foreign competition during key marketing months.

Source: castellonplaza.com