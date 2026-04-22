"Marsh grapefruit is an older variety, but it is still very highly valued in certain markets"

As the South African citrus season gathers pace, Vitafresh is positioning itself around a more specialised segment of the category: Marsh grapefruit.

Last week, Natalie King and Dani Ivanova from the company were in KwaZulu-Natal to meet with one of the company's key Marsh grapefruit growers ahead of the upcoming season, which is expected to begin around week 23.

"The visit provided an opportunity to assess orchard conditions, crop development, and projected volumes, with early indications pointing towards a solid supply of export-grade fruit," said Natalie.

"The crop is looking beautiful. Marsh grapefruit is an older variety that a lot of growers removed; it's estimated that this variety now represents only about 8% of total grapefruit production. There is a reduced supply, but it is still very highly valued in certain markets for its cleaner, tart taste."

© Vitafresh Produce

Focus on consistency and export quality

According to the grower, a long-term collaboration with Dr Graham Barry (one of the country's most highly respected citrus specialists) has played a role in maintaining their excellent orchard health, driving consistent performance.

"Through ongoing agronomic optimisation, the farm has been able to deliver reliable volumes of high-quality fruit meeting export specifications for the most demanding international markets," commented Natalie.

"This focus on long-term orchard management is increasingly critical as buyers look for dependable partners capable of supplying consistent quality across the season."

© Vitafresh Produce

A niche variety with targeted demand

Marsh grapefruit, a white-fleshed variety, occupies a distinct position within the global citrus category.

"In recent years, global production has shifted heavily towards red and pink varieties such as Star Ruby, driven largely by retail preference for sweeter, visually vibrant fruit. As a result, volumes of white grapefruit have declined.

"However, demand for Marsh remains steady in specific markets. It continues to perform particularly well in parts of Asia, notably Japan, as well as in some European markets including Italy and Greece, where its clean, tart flavour profile is valued."

© Vitafresh Produce

Commercial opportunity emerging

The tightening supply base, combined with stable demand in these niche markets, is creating renewed commercial interest in Marsh grapefruit.

"For exporters like Vitafresh, this presents an opportunity to differentiate within a competitive citrus landscape by offering a product that is both less widely available and well-suited to certain buyer requirements — particularly in foodservice, processing, and traditional consumption markets.

"With the South African season approaching, we are well placed to capitalise on this dynamic, supported by strong grower partnerships and a focus on consistent, export-quality fruit."

As global citrus continues to evolve, niche varieties such as Marsh grapefruit may once again find themselves playing a more prominent — and profitable — role in selected markets.

For more information:

Natalie King

Vitafresh Produce

[email protected]

WhatsApp +44 7415 185363