Mexico introduces linerless tray packaging for fresh produce

Ravenwood Packaging has partnered with Troya Alimentos for Aztec Fruits to introduce a linerless, tray-based packaging format for fresh produce in Mexico. The system replaces plastic nets and traditional labels with carton trays combined with linerless labels, using Ravenwood's Nobac applicator within Troya's fruit and vegetable supply chain.

© Ravenwood Packaging

Troya Alimentos has introduced 20 SKUs, including avocados, tomatoes, citrus, mangos, and seasonal produce, all packed in fibre-based trays with linerless labels. The Nobac system applies labels at speeds of up to 50 packs per minute for smaller trays and 20 to 25 packs per minute for larger formats. Labels are printed by Reflex Labels in California, while the trays are produced by Paper, Pulp & Film.

The rollout began in January 2026 across 30 stores. In the first month, 50,000 packs were distributed, followed by 75,000 packs across 50 stores in the second month. The third-month target is 200,000 packs across 150 stores. Distribution includes Mexico City and extends from Tulum to Los Cabos, with plans to supply Amazon Fresh in Mexico City following trial runs.

© Ravenwood Packaging

The packaging format is aligned with regulatory developments on single-use plastics by replacing plastic nets and labels with fibre-based trays and linerless labels.

Retailers have adopted the format within existing operations, and customer responses have focused on the introduction of a different packaging approach. "Customers are curious about the concept – most of them have never seen it before," said Rodolfo Mezze, Director at Troya Group.

© Ravenwood PackagingFor more information:

Ravenwood Packaging

Tel: +44 (0) 1284 749144

www.ravenwood.co.uk