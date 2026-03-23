California Fresh Fruit Association hosts 90th annual meeting

The California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA) officially began its new fiscal year on Monday, March 16, during the Annual Membership Breakfast held as part of its 90th Annual Meeting at the Estate Yountville in Napa Valley. The event featured the election of the Board of Directors and chairman, along with key industry and committee updates.

CFFA's Board of Directors is composed of 29 individuals representing operations across California. Andy Muxlow of Family Tree Farms was elected chairman of the board for the 2026–27 fiscal year. Officers are nominated for one-year terms and selected by a committee of past board chairs.

© California Fresh Fruit AssociationAndy Muxlow

The full slate of officers includes:

Chair: Andy Muxlow (Family Tree Farms), a Reedley-based diversified fresh fruit grower and shipper

First vice chair: Casey Jones (Sun Valley Packing), a Reedley-based stone fruit grower and shipper

Secretary/treasurer: Louis Pandol (Pandol Bros., Inc.), a Delano-based fresh table grape shipper

The meeting commenced on Sunday, March 15, with the Chairwoman's Welcome Reception. California Department of Food and Agriculture secretary Karen Ross attended as the evening's special guest, addressing attendees on the importance of California agriculture.

© California Fresh Fruit Association

L-R: Randy Giumarra, David Jackson, Robin and David Marguleas, Marko S. Zaninovich

During the meeting, the Association honored past CFFA chairman David Marguleas with the Lifetime Achievement Award. This honor recognizes individuals whose pioneering spirit, innovation, and leadership have made a lasting and positive impact on the fresh fruit industry.

This year's program also included two days of industry workshops, with discussions centered on packaging, trade, and agricultural policy.

With more than 175 attendees, the meeting provided an opportunity for members to connect ahead of the upcoming harvest season. CFFA leadership and staff look forward to serving the fresh fruit industry throughout the 2026–27 fiscal year.

For more information:

Courtney Razor

California Fresh Fruit Association

Tel: +1 (559) 859-4960

[email protected]

www.cafreshfruit.com