Professional padel player signs on as global berry brand ambassador

Berry Fresh has announced a partnership with professional padel player Delfi Brea, who will serve as the company's global brand ambassador for 2026.

Brea is a dynamic talent in professional padel. At age 17, she moved to Spain to pursue her dream of competing at the highest level, leaving her home in Argentina to train and play on the world's premier circuit. Since then, she has competed in more than 170 professional matches. In 2025, she delivered one of the strongest seasons of her career, winning nine titles alongside Gemma Triay. This performance propelled her to the top of the world rankings, tying for the No. 1 position in the world alongside her partner.

This partnership with Berry Fresh comes at a pivotal moment for the sport. Padel is experiencing explosive global growth, with over 35 million active players across more than 165 countries, according to the FIP World Padel Report 2025. The sport is also gaining traction in the United States, where new courts, clubs, and communities are emerging at record pace.

© Berry Fresh

Delfi Brea

At the same time, berry consumption in the U.S. continues to rise, driven by strong consumer interest in better-for-you foods and convenient snacking options. Despite this growth, there remains significant opportunity to expand household penetration, particularly for blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries in key regions.

"Partnering with Delfi is a fantastic opportunity for Berry Fresh. We believe a healthy lifestyle is built on the combination of nutritious eating and movement," said Laudan Chaffin, marketing director at Berry Fresh. "Through this partnership, we aim to inspire people to make berries part of their everyday routines — from pre-workout fuel to post-match recovery. Berries are a natural fit for an active lifestyle, and Delfi is a dynamic example of what dedication to health and performance can achieve."

"This partnership feels very natural to me because fresh berries are already part of my daily routine. I'm always looking for clean, nutritious foods that support my training and recovery, and berries are something I truly enjoy every day," said Brea.

This collaboration aligns with the company's broader commitment to promoting health and wellness in 2026. Through this partnership, it aims to inspire communities across the U.S. to embrace berries as a versatile, nutrient‑dense, natural food that supports both everyday wellbeing and active lifestyles as part of a balanced diet.

For more information:

Berry Fresh

[email protected]

www.berryfresh.com