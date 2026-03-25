New CFO for Cox Farms

Cox Farms announced that Lee Quackenbush has been named chief financial officer. Quackenbush brings more than two decades of finance leadership experience across consumer goods, retail and manufacturing, with a record of driving transformation, strengthening profitability and building high-performing teams.

With the addition of Quackenbush, the company strengthens its senior leadership team focused on sharpening the company's strategy, strengthening operations and delivering at scale for retail and food service customers across North America. In this role, Quackenbush will oversee the global finance organization and help guide the company's continued growth and investment in greenhouse-grown produce across North America.

"Over the past year, I've been deliberate about the team we're building and Lee is exactly the kind of leader we needed to complete it," said Cox Farms president Steve Bradley. "His deep financial expertise will support our efforts to expand greenhouse agriculture and build a more resilient produce supply chain across North America."

© Cox Farms

Lee Quackenbush

Most recently, Quackenbush led the Value Creation program at Mars, supporting the company's $36 billion acquisition of Kellanova, one of the largest transactions in the consumer goods industry. He previously served as vice president and CFO of Mars Retail Group, leading finance, controllership, procurement and ERP functions across omnichannel retail and manufacturing operations.

"What drew me to Cox Farms was the clarity of the mission and the strength of the team Steve has built," said Quackenbush. "This business has the scale, infrastructure and customer relationships to reshape and define how North America sources its produce. I'm here to help ensure the financial engine matches that ambition."

For more information:

Cox Farms

[email protected]

https://coxfarms.com/