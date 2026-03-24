Vista Vineyards names new director of sales

Vista Vineyards has appointed Shawn Caldwell as director of sales, bringing more than 30 years of table grape industry experience to the company's newly launched leadership-owned supply platform.

Caldwell joins the company from Sunview Marketing International, where he served as senior account executive and commodity manager. Before that, he specialized in importing Peruvian table grapes to North America as sales manager at Vanguard Direct. With a career selling California, Mexican, and Peruvian fruit across more than 30 years, his experience translates directly into the surety of supply that Vista's retail partners depend on. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Business and Management from California State University, Fresno.

"We've had our eye on Shawn for years," said Kevin Andrew, CEO of Vista Vineyards. "He's sold California fruit, Mexican fruit, and Peruvian imports — he understands this business from every angle. Retail is where we see our biggest opportunity, and Shawn is exactly the person to lead it."

The company launched earlier this year as a leadership-owned, vertically integrated grower, packer, and shipper with proprietary licensed access to Sun World® and Bloom Fresh™ varieties across California, Mexico, and South America. The company's 52-week supply model is built to give retail partners surety of supply, varietal depth, and a single point of accountability across the full year.

© Vista Vineyards

In his new role, Caldwell will lead retail program development across all three growing regions, working directly with national and regional chain buyers to build long-term programs aligned with volume planning, varietal mix, and surety of supply throughout the year.

"Vista has the acreage, the regions, and the varieties, with a leadership team committed to a long-term, disciplined strategy. Joining at launch allows me to help shape that trajectory. We're excited for what comes next," said Caldwell.

For more information:

Oliver Sill

Vista Vineyards

[email protected]

https://vistavineyards.com/