Celebrating farmworkers for Farmworker Awareness Week

In honor of Farmworker Awareness Week, Windset Farms® celebrates its farmworkers and its over 10-year partnership with the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI).

For over a decade, the company has worked alongside EFI to build a more transparent, responsible, and people-first approach to greenhouse agriculture. This milestone reflects its long-standing commitment to continuous improvement in worker well-being, food safety, and communication across all levels of the organization.

"Windset is a leader whose commitment to social responsibility shines through in their everyday work," said LeAnne Ruzzamenti, director, marketing & communications at EFI. "While we come together to celebrate Farmworker Awareness Week, I know that they celebrate the talent behind their products every single day, and I hope their leadership inspires a new industry standard where the hands behind our food are always recognized and respected."

© Windset Farms

Since becoming EFI certified in 2015, Windset Farms has achieved several milestones that highlight the strength of this partnership, including:

A 98 percent annual return rate for guest workers, reflecting strong trust, satisfaction, and workplace culture

70 team members trained through EFI's Worker-Manager Collaboration (WMC) program, strengthening communication, problem-solving, and leadership

Consistent, high-level compliance with EFI's rigorous certification standards across all audited operations

At the heart of the company's achievements is its commitment to a culture that values and empowers farmworkers, as seen through initiatives such as Worker-Manager Collaboration Teams that drive improvements in workplace conditions and operations.

"Everything we do starts with our people," said Jeff Madu, senior vice president of operations at Windset Farms. "Our partnership with EFI has helped us build an environment where workers feel valued, supported, and safe. As we recognize Farmworker Awareness Week, we want to thank our teams for their dedication, passion, and the pride they bring to growing high-quality produce every day."

Over the past decade, the company has also strengthened its approach to safety and communication by investing in native-language training, encouraging transparent incident reporting, and ensuring leadership engagement at every level. These efforts have helped create a workplace culture rooted in trust, accountability, and continuous improvement.

Looking forward, the company is staying focused on leading responsible agriculture and on furthering its partnership with EFI, with a commitment to setting higher standards for farmworker recognition across the fresh produce industry.

For more information:

Randi Church

Windset Farms

Tel.: +1 (778) 908-1029

[email protected]

www.greenhousegrown.com