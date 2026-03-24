Polder Potato and Q-potato Holland explore strategic partnership

Trading house Polder Potato (Dronten) and Lemmer-based Q-potato Holland are launching an investigation into a strategic cooperation in ware potatoes. At this stage, the focus is on identifying synergy benefits in various areas."Both companies have successfully leveraged their extensive expertise in the ware potato market in recent years and expect significant benefits from a cooperation. The parties, which also operate in close geographic proximity, aim with this step to determine whether advantages can be achieved through economies of scale in terms of operational efficiency, commercial opportunities, financial strength, and cost control. The expectation is that close cooperation will add value for suppliers, customers, and employees alike."
For more information:
Dirk van de Water
Q-potato Holland
Roggemole 6-12
8531 WB Lemmer
Tel: +31 514 533 188
Mob: +31 6 5313 7688
[email protected]
Anton Riezebos
Polder Potato
Oudebosweg 14
8251 RD Dronten
Tel: +31 321 336 272
Mob: +31 6 34 74 56 62
[email protected]