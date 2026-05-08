Hapag-Lloyd opens new office in Benin’s Port of Cotonou

Hapag-Lloyd is further strengthening its presence in West Africa with the opening of a new office in Cotonou, Benin. The office will open on May 20 and enable Hapag-Lloyd to serve customers in Benin even more directly through a dedicated local presence.

Benin is an increasingly important market within West Africa, supported by steady economic growth as well as ongoing investments in infrastructure and trade facilitation. The Port of Cotonou serves as a key gateway to the country and the wider hinterland, including neighbouring landlocked markets such as Niger and Burkina Faso. This positions Benin as an important logistics hub in the region.

© Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd has been serving customers in Benin through its regional network, with Cotonou playing a vital role in connecting West Africa to global trade lanes. The establishment of a dedicated local office marks the next step in further strengthening customer relationships, improving responsiveness, and providing tailored solutions aligned with local market needs.

"Opening our new office in Benin is an important step in strengthening our presence in West Africa," said Jesper Kanstrup, Managing Director Sub-Region Africa at Hapag-Lloyd. "Benin plays an important role in our growth ambitions under Strategy 2030. With a dedicated local presence, we can be closer to our customers and partners while supporting the continued development of trade in the region."

With its new office in Cotonou, Hapag-Lloyd reinforces its long-term commitment to quality and to serving customers throughout the region with reliable and efficient shipping solutions.

For more information:

Nils Haupt

Hapag-Lloyd

Tel: +49 40 3001 2263

Email: [email protected]

www.hapag-lloyd.com

Leon Jukka Schulz

Hapag-Lloyd

Tel: +49 40 3001 4042

Email: [email protected]