Del Monte Foods confirms Pittsburgh as operational hub

Del Monte Foods, Inc., a division of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., confirmed Pittsburgh as its central hub.

"Pittsburgh has been an important part of our story for more than two decades," said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Fresh Del Monte Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we look ahead, we are proud to deepen our presence here while continuing to invest in the people, partnerships, and community that have supported us over the years."

© Fresh Del Monte

Del Monte Foods' history in Pittsburgh dates back to 2002, when the company acquired brands including StarKist, 9Lives, and Nature's Goodness from Heinz.

In 2021, Del Monte Foods relocated its Pittsburgh offices from the North Shore to Penn Center West in Robinson Township while maintaining operations in the region.

More than two decades later, the company's Foods division now identifies Pittsburgh as its operational hub.

In the near term, core functions for the Foods division, including supply chain, finance, commercial operations, and research and development, will be based in the city.

The company also stated that senior leadership presence in Pittsburgh will support the division's future operations.

© Del Monte (Holland) BVFor more information:

Claudia Pou

Fresh Del Monte

Email: [email protected]

www.investorrelations.freshdelmonte.com