IFPA's Sara Neagu-Reed named to Washingtonian's 500 Most Influential People

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) announced that Sara Neagu-Reed, director of production and environmental policy, has been named one of "Washington DC's 500 Most Influential People of 2026" by Washingtonian.

Washingtonian recognized Neagu-Reed as "a decisive force in shaping agricultural policy," highlighting her leadership in elevating specialty crop producers and helping pioneer a national benchmark for regenerative farming.

"This recognition is a reminder of how important it is to have specialty crops represented in national policy conversations." said IFPA CEO Cathy Burns. "Her commitment to ensuring fruit and vegetable growers are represented in the rooms where decisions are made is a key part of our advocacy strategies, and we're thrilled to see her work recognized."

© IFPA (International Fresh Produce Association)Sara Neagu-Reed

Neagu-Reed's work focuses on advancing policies that support the production of fresh fruits and vegetables, strengthen environmental stewardship, and reflect the realities facing growers across the supply chain. Her leadership has helped bring greater visibility to specialty crops in federal discussions around agriculture, sustainability, and food systems.

"I'm honored by this recognition, which speaks to the work IFPA members do every day," said Neagu-Reed. "At the heart of it are the people who grow our fruits and vegetables and the essential role they play in supporting health, strengthening our food supply, and sustaining communities."

Washingtonian's annual list highlights individuals who are shaping policy across agriculture, food, business, and more. Neagu-Reed's inclusion underscores IFPA's role in ensuring fresh produce and specialty crops are represented in the policy decisions that impact growers, consumers, and the broader food system.

For more information:

Ashley Sempowski

International Fresh Produce Association

Tel: +1 (202) 303-3406

[email protected]

https://www.freshproduce.com/