CPMA hosts largest convention and trade show to date in Toronto

Last week, the Canadian Produce Marketing Association hosted its 2026 Convention and Trade Show, (CPMA 2026 Fresh Week) which brought together produce industry members, innovators, and attendees from around the world. The event was highly successful, attracting over 4,600 attendees.

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Over 700 exhibitors representing more than 330 companies filled the trade show floor. Among those, 151 were international exhibitors from 13 countries, 194 Canadian and 49 exhibitors were new CPMA members. Thanks to the generosity of these exhibitors, over 42,300 pounds of fresh produce was donated to Toronto's Daily Bread Food Bank. The 2026 New Product Showcase featured 66 products from 51 different companies.

"CPMA's Annual Convention and Trade Show provides produce industry professionals with networking, education, and business development opportunities," says Ron Lemaire, CPMA president. "The remarkable turnout and international participation at this year's event is unprecedented, illustrating the competitiveness of the Canadian produce marketplace and the key role it plays driving the economy in Canada and beyond."

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Congratulations to the following individuals and companies who earned honors at this year's event:

Fresh Health Award – Canadawide Fruit Wholesalers

Young Professional Award – Amanda Knauff, Taylor Farms

Lifetime Achievement Award – Paul Catania Jr., Catania Worldwide

The Packer's Produce Person of the Year Award – Daniel Terrault, Gen V

Best Booth Awards

Best Island Booth Award – DelFrescoPure®

Best Inline Booth Award– Bayshore Family Farms

Best First-Time Exhibitor Booth Award – The Produce Counter

People's Choice Award - Equifruit

New Product Showcase Awards

Best New Product Award – Arte salad, The Produce Counter

Packaging Innovation Award – SUNSET® Tomato Branch, Mastronardi Produce

Organics Award – Earthbound Farm Beet Greens, Earthbound Farm

Best Snackable Product Award

Apple Sticks, Martin's Family Fruit Farm Ltd

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Following the Annual Convention and Trade Show, CPMA hosted the 2nd edition of Women in Produce Summit providing women with a unique networking and educational opportunity.

CPMA thanks all sponsors, volunteers, exhibitors, and attendees for making these events possible and looks forward to welcoming the industry to Vancouver, April 13-15, 2027, for the 2027 CPMA Annual Convention and Trade Show.

For more information:

Micken Kokonya

Canadian Produce Marketing Association

Tel.: +1(613) 749-8742 (cell)

[email protected]

https://cpma.ca/