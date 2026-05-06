Mourning the passing of Larry Brown

Industry icon, Larry Brown, dedicated most of his professional career to the fresh produce business. He was a mentor, leader, and friend to many across the industry, and an always present face when the industry came together. Larry's influence can be felt across the industry at all levels of the supply chain as his work and dedication touched so many people. Most recently, Larry was instrumental in guiding the National Sales efforts at FreshEdge, a role he took great pride in doing at the highest level and with incredible integrity.

Larry passed away surrounded by his family in Orlando, FL, on April 30th. Larry will always be remembered as someone who put others first, looked for the best in those around him, and pursued success with a relentless passion. He positively influenced the trajectory of each and every organization he worked with and all of those who worked by his side.

© Larry Brown

Larry Brown

Larry was an important part of the FreshEdge family of companies, and touched many people with his kindness, wealth of industry knowledge and his smile. Here are some reflections from his FreshEdge family:

"Larry's commitment to the industry and his peers always inspired me to give just a little bit more to everything I did, said Daniel Corsaro, Chief Commercial Office of FreshEdge. "He invested time and energy into making sure I was successful personally and professionally regardless of the impact it had on him. I am truly grateful to have had the opportunity to work side by side with Larry at FreshEdge."

Greg Corsaro, President, FreshEdge, added, "Larry was a genuinely great person in all respects, and everyone who had the privilege of encountering him is better off because of it. We are saddened that he is no longer with us, but we are even more happy and grateful that he touched our lives. We will miss him but take joy in the knowledge that he is now with our Lord in heaven."

Lifelong friend Steve Grinstead, Chairman of the Company with FreshEdge, shared, "We all have many people pass through our life journey. Every once in a while, a special person comes along and makes a forever impact on your life. Larry had that impact on me and literally hundreds of others in our great industry. Please join me in celebrating an amazing career and a life well lived!"

FreshEdge CEO, Andrew Iacobucci, reflected, "Larry's humanity was obvious from a first meeting and his countless contributions to our industry have made him one of the greats. The industry has lost a titan and we at FreshEdge have lost a cherished colleague and friend. Our thoughts are with Larry's family and his many friends as we all cope with his passing."

Contact:

Alex Corsaro Beery

FreshEdge, LLC

Tel: (317) 250-1312

[email protected]

www.freshedgefoods.com