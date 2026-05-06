Bonduelle Q3 sales rise 1.5% as profitability outlook weakens

The Bonduelle Group's sales for Quarter 3 of fiscal year 2025-2026 amounted to 527.1 million euros, an increase of +1.5% on a like-for-like basis*, and a decrease of -0.4% on reported figures compared to the previous fiscal year, linked to an unfavorable exchange rate effect on the U.S. dollar.

Over the first 9 months of the fiscal year, from July 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, sales reached 1,638.2 million euros, up +0.7% on a like-for-like basis*, and down -0.6% on reported figures, again reflecting a negative impact from exchange rate effects.

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In accordance with IFRS 5 accounting standards, the income statements relating to the packaged salads activities in France and Germany, disposed on March 31, 2025, for activities in Germany and on July 17, 2025, with retroactive effects from July 1, 2025 for activities in France, are reported in the income statement of the reported financial statements under the heading "net income from discontinued operations". The sales figures presented and commented below, in accordance with IFRS 5, therefore exclude sales from the bagged salad business in France and Germany.

Sales by geographical region

Over nine months, the Europe zone, representing 62% of business activity, posted growth of +1.5% on a like-for-like basis*, driven by acceleration in Quarter 3 (+4.2%). This reflects a recovery in sales momentum, particularly in canned and frozen operating segments, after a more mixed first half of the fiscal year.

By contrast, the Non-Europe zone declined by -0.6% on a like-for-like basis* over nine months, and by -3.0% in Quarter 3. This trend remains largely attributable to the deterioration in the United States, partially offset by performance in some emerging markets.

Other information

In line with the "Transformation to Win" plan, the group has launched an activation plan for the Bonduelle brand across Europe, including a new design, a communication campaign, and product innovations aimed at changing consumer demand.

Outlook

The Bonduelle Group confirms its objective of stable annual sales. However, due to an unfavorable environment, marked by the consequences of Chinese corn imports, price pressure on private labels in Europe and the United States, compounded by the crisis in the Middle East, the current operating profitability objective is expected to be slightly lower than the previous forecast.

© Bonduelle GroupFor more information:

Bonduelle Group

Tel: +33 (0) 620 83 23 73

Email: [email protected]

www.bonduelle.com