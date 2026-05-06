Reflecting on the 7th Symposium on Agricultural Social Responsibility

On April 29-30, Guadalajara was home to a dialogue on sustainability and labor well-being as host of the 7th Symposium on Agricultural Social Responsibility. The event, organized by the Mexican Association of Protected Horticulture (AMHPAC) and the International Fruit and Vegetable Alliance for the Promotion of Social Responsibility (AHIFORES), exceeded expectations in attendance and collaboration.

With an audience of over 100 professionals from the sector, the Symposium included representatives from key states such as Baja California, Mexico City, Colima, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, and Arizona, USA.

© AMHPAC

The inauguration ceremony was led by prominent figures in the sector, including Alfredo Díaz (general director, AMHPAC), Marion Avril (president, AHIFORES), Juan Pablo Molina (vice president of labor welfare, CNA), Lorena Delgado (president, CDAAJ), and Esteban Álvarez Díaz (area director, general directorate of social security, Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare).

"This synergy between AMHPAC and AHIFORES demonstrates that if we join forces, we can achieve great results," said Avril while Molina celebrated the existence of spaces that allow for "a dialogue among friends where knowledge and experiences can be exchanged."

The conference offered a comprehensive perspective thanks to the participation of those from organizations such as Jornamex Medios, the National Agricultural Council (CONAGUA), GGGI, Red BAMX, Driscoll's, Coliman Bananas, Stronger Together, Veggie Prime, NatureSweet, Yara International Mexico, the Guasave Agricultural Day Laborers Union (UNAG), CECIG, Fundación Avina, Despacho ACORDA, and Intagri. Through their presentations, knowledge was shared to chart a path toward a more robust and humane agricultural sector.

© AMHPAC

During the event, key issues for the evolution of agriculture were addressed, from working conditions and the responsible recruitment of agricultural workers to the energy transition and the new General Water Law. The need to promote dignified and equitable environments was emphasized, recognizing the participation of women throughout the production chain and promoting their full inclusion. Under this vision, the importance of people as the central focus of the sector's sustainability strategy was reaffirmed.

In line with this approach, environmental sustainability and social responsibility were emphasized as competitive advantages, complementing the agenda with practical tools such as food waste measurement, certification processes, and regulatory updates through the 2026 Agricultural Radar.

"Our sincerest thanks to the attendees from various states across Mexico. Their participation and the exchange of experiences are the driving force behind the transformation of our agricultural community," said Díaz.

The symposium reaffirms the commitment of participating organizations to innovation and the well-being of farmworkers, marking a milestone in the country's social responsibility agenda.

For more information:

Karina Reyes

AMHPAC/AHIFORES

WhatsApp: 667 756 0149

[email protected]

www.amhpac.org