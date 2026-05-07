You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

Maersk Q1 Ocean volumes rise 9.3% despite lower freight rates

Maersk reported first-quarter 2026 EBIT of US$340 million, supported by volume growth across Ocean, Logistics & Services, and Terminals, despite continued freight rate pressure in Ocean operations.

Revenue declined by 2.6 per cent to US$13.0 billion from US$13.3 billion in the same period last year. Ocean revenue fell 8.2 per cent to US$8.2 billion, mainly due to lower freight rates, partly offset by 9.3 per cent volume growth. Logistics & Services revenue increased 8.7 per cent to US$3.8 billion, while Terminals revenue rose 6.7 per cent to US$1.3 billion.

EBITDA decreased to US$1.8 billion from US$2.7 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 13.5 per cent. Ocean EBITDA fell to US$903 million from US$1.9 billion due to lower freight rates and higher costs linked to increased volumes. Logistics & Services EBITDA increased 13 per cent to US$433 million, while Terminals EBITDA rose 9.9 per cent to US$488 million.

© Maersk

EBIT declined to US$340 million from US$1.3 billion, with the EBIT margin at 2.6 per cent. Ocean reported a negative EBIT of US$192 million compared with a positive EBIT of US$743 million a year earlier. Logistics & Services EBIT increased to US$173 million from US$142 million, while Terminals EBIT rose to US$436 million from US$394 million.

Chief Executive Officer Vincent Clerc said: "We've seen strong demand across most regions this quarter, supporting robust volume growth in our three business segments."

He added that Ocean unit costs were reduced by 7 per cent through operational efficiencies and network flexibility, despite disruption linked to the Middle East conflict.

Ocean volumes increased 9.3 per cent, with asset utilisation at 96 per cent. Logistics & Services recorded its eighth consecutive quarter of year-on-year EBIT margin improvement, while Terminals increased handled volumes by 4.3 per cent.

During the quarter, Maersk ordered eight dual-fuel 18,600 TEU vessels for delivery between 2029 and 2030 as part of its fleet renewal strategy. The company also continued logistics expansion projects, including the opening of a 1.1 million-square-foot logistics facility in Singapore.

In terminal operations, investments continued in Brazil, Vietnam, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Germany. Maersk maintained its full-year 2026 guidance and expects global container market growth of between 2 per cent and 4 per cent during the year.

To view the full reports, click here and here.

For more information:
Jesper Løv
Maersk
Tel: +45 6114 1521
Email: [email protected]
www.maersk.com

Publication date:

Related Articles → See More