Moonlight sales executive celebrates 30 years of leadership

Moonlight Companies is recognizing Ben Clay, a founding member of its sales team, as he marks 30 years with the company. During that time, the California stone fruit industry transformed from a market of over 200 shippers into a category dominated by a small number of scaled operators, with the company as a key supplier.

Clay joined the company in its early days, working alongside founder Russ Tavlan when it was among the smallest players in a crowded California market. Over the past three decades, he has remained constant through the company's growth, helping support retail programs and customer relationships across multiple seasons.

"When I started, there were hundreds of stone fruit shippers in California," said Clay. "What's allowed us to grow is delivering consistency to our retail partners—and that takes a team. From the field to the packinghouse to sales, everyone has a role in delivering for the customer."

© Moonlight Companies

Ben Clay

Known internally as a steady, service-first operator, Clay is engaged throughout the season, remaining involved to help ensure the company's programs run smoothly. His experience across decades of varying crop conditions has also made him a key resource for younger members of the team.

"One reason I've stayed with Moonlight for 30 years is the pride of being part of a company that's continued to grow in an industry that has seen so much attrition," said Clay. "That begins in the field, where we focus on harvesting at a uniform maturity, and following one standard across our growing regions. We call that "One Grower, One Standard," and that carries through the packinghouse resulting in a reliable, premium-grade pack. When you can deliver that level of uniformity across multiple regions and throughout the season customers know what they're going to get week after week."

"Ben represents a mindset that's been part of the company from the beginning," said Ben Vived, chief marketing officer of Moonlight Companies. "He's experienced every kind of season the industry can throw at you, and he understands that consistency comes from execution across the entire system. That perspective is something he's passed on to the next generation of our team."

This model has also enabled the company to deliver across its multi-region "7 Months of Summer™" growing window, providing customers with continuity from early-season districts through late-season supply.

Today, that same approach continues across the company's broader organization, supported by a deep and experienced sales team working in coordination with farming and packing operations.

As the company looks ahead, Clay's milestone highlights the operational continuity, institutional knowledge, and long-term customer relationships that have helped define the company's growth across three decades of change in the California stone fruit industry.

For more information:

Moonlight Companies

Tel: +1 (559) 638-7799

www.moonlightcompanies.com