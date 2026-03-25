Tony Freytag joins F&S Fresh Foods

F&S Fresh Foods appointed Tony Freytag as chief strategy officer and a member of the senior leadership team.

In this role, Freytag will work with the executive team to help shape the company's strategic direction and accelerate profitable growth across fresh produce and other value-added food categories.

Freytag, co-founder and former executive vice president of Crunch Pak, is recognized as a produce industry pioneer for his work in developing the $700 million apple-snack category. He is also a prominent industry advocate, previously serving as chairman for the United Fresh Produce Association board among other positions with International Fresh Produce Association. In 2014 in he was named Produce Man of the Year by The Packer.

"Tony has been a leading voice in increasing produce consumption and industry advocacy throughout his career," said Sam Pipitone, company CEO. "He has deep industry relationships, brand partnership expertise and the strategic insight needed to support our expansion, innovation, and market access."

© F&S Fresh Foods

Prior to Crunch Pak, Freytag had experience in retail and other fresh produce companies. An alumnus of the University of Texas, he views the next step is his professional life as a welcome creative challenge.

Freytag said, "I know I have a great deal to contribute to the produce industry. The industry is evolving and new partnerships and opportunities are emerging across categories.

"F&S has strong momentum, a broad and compelling portfolio, and a clear vision for growth. I'm excited to join the company and help shape what comes next."

Contact:

Jessica Harris

F&S Fresh Foods

Tel: (+1) 831-238-8003

[email protected]

www.fsfreshfoods.com