Obituary Gerard Mostert (Betrex Espana)

Last week, transporter Gerard Mostert of Betrex Espana passed away after a period of illness. The Dutchman had been active in Valencia for over 35 years. Gerard started a transport agency in Valencia in 1991. After years of experience in the fresh produce trade, the link with fruit and vegetable transport from Spain to the Netherlands was quickly established.

© Betrex Espana S.A.Gerard Mostert

He began as a representative for two Dutch transport companies and, after five years, took over the transport agency as a one-man operation. From then on, the focus was on transporting fruit and vegetables from Spanish production areas to the Netherlands, Belgium, the western Ruhr region, and the UK, and vice versa. In recent years, Gerard had handed over day-to-day management to his daughter Angela.

In an interview with AGF.nl on the occasion of the company's 25th anniversary, Gerard said he had become deeply attached to Spain. "I live here in a beautiful country with wonderful people. I do think I have slowed down a bit over the years. When I speak with Dutch customers, family, or friends, I often notice how stressed people are. Here in Spain, people are generally much more relaxed."

Gerard Mostert passed away at the age of 67.

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