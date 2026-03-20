“We will not participate in these unserious practices”

"Modern-day robbery as well as lies and fraud have started again – just like in the best Covid / Corona times," write Rolf, Stefanie, and Niklas Weber in an open letter they sent to their supermarket customers. Below is their full letter:

© Global Producers BV

Stefanie, Rolf and Niklas Weber

Dear partners and customers,

Modern-day robbery, as well as lies and fraud, have started again – just like in the best Covid / Corona times.

Once again, war, diesel, and energy surcharges are being demanded, even though fixed prices have been agreed.

These demands are a reflection of morality, seriousness, and decency in our society!!!

Shipping companies such as Maersk, Hapag, or CMA, which for years have explained their strange, dubious "diesel/oil prices" with long-term fixed price hedging on the oil market, apparently now only possess the current tank filling!!

Trucking companies located 500 meters from the German border prefer, according to their obscure calculations, to refuel their diesel in the Netherlands instead of in Germany for 40 cents per liter less, and additionally include VAT (BTW) in their new calculation as extra costs…

Container trucking companies from Belgium for container loadings from the port of Antwerp are sending Dutch fuel price indices with around 60 cents per liter higher prices instead of refueling in their home country, Belgium.

Trucking companies are simply applying a diesel price increase of approximately 30% directly 1:1 to the entire current freight rate… which in consequence means: the truck including service costs is for free, and the driver works for nothing!!

I have concluded seasonal agreements with all of you, and I will adhere to them and will not participate in these unserious practices, regardless of what and how much additional costs this will ultimately mean for me.

As a responsibly acting businessman, I had hedged all my currency risks (US $ / € / Peso / Colones), as well as my energy and logistics costs, and will now have to deal with these "unserious raiders".

I doubt whether everyone is aware that there is also a day and a future afterwards.

Please rest assured:

We will not approach you with retroactive charges or additional surcharges during this season.

Kind regards,

Your Stefanie, Niklas, and Rolf Weber

For more information:

Rolf Weber

Global Producers

Tel: +31 77 465 81 00

[email protected]

www.global-producers.nl