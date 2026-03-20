U.S. lawmakers push tariffs on Mexican produce to support Florida growers

Congressman Vern Buchanan and Senator Ashley Moody led a bipartisan letter, joined by 12 colleagues, urging President Donald Trump to protect Florida growers from rising imports of low-priced Mexican fruits and vegetables. The lawmakers are calling for temporary tariff-rate quotas during the upcoming USMCA Joint Review to address market pressure on U.S. producers.

The letter states that increased imports from Mexico are affecting Florida's fruit and vegetable sector, with growers facing declining sales, market share, and employment. Data from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services shows the state's share of the fruit and vegetable market has fallen by nearly 50 per cent over the past two decades, while Mexico's share has increased by more than 200 per cent.

Lawmakers argue that seasonal, product-specific tariff-rate quotas would allow continued trade while limiting import volumes during Florida's peak harvest periods. They say this approach would help maintain domestic production and support food supply stability.

"Florida's farmers are being squeezed out of their own market by a flood of low-priced imports from Mexico," said Buchanan.

"For too long, Mexico has taken advantage of trade agreements in ways that put Florida growers at a disadvantage," said Moody.

The letter highlights broader impacts, noting that Florida has lost an estimated 14,000 jobs and faces annual economic losses of between US$570 million and US$1.14 billion linked to increased imports. Several produce categories have recorded declines in market share between 2004 and 2024, including bell peppers, tomatoes, blueberries, cucumbers, and squash.

The lawmakers emphasize that the reduction in Florida's agricultural land base has implications for long-term domestic production capacity. They also reference previous statements from U.S. trade officials indicating that addressing import-related challenges will be a priority during the USMCA review process.

The Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association supports the proposal, stating that targeted measures are needed to manage import volumes and maintain the viability of domestic growers. The lawmakers concluded by urging the administration to act within existing trade rules to implement tariff-rate quotas and address current market conditions.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:

Congressman Vern Buchanan

Tel: +1 202 225 5015

www.buchanan.house.gov