U.S. states sue USDA over funding conditions tied to policy compliance

A coalition of 21 U.S. states has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over new conditions attached to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funding.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Massachusetts, challenges 2026 funding requirements that obligate states to comply with specific policy conditions or risk losing access to federal support. The states argue that the measures introduce unclear and broad requirements across programs, grants, and agreements.

According to the complaint, the conditions require states to certify compliance with federal anti-discrimination laws and prohibit the use of funds for activities linked to gender identity policies or incentives for illegal immigration. The states state that the requirements do not clearly define prohibited activities or provide guidance on compliance.

"The federal government cannot hold critical funding hostage to force states to comply with vague, ideological directives," New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

The states argue that the conditions could require alignment with federal policies that may conflict with existing state laws. They also claim that the measures may violate constitutional provisions and the Administrative Procedure Act.

"With billions at stake for life-sustaining food and critical funding for their residents, the states may be forced to accept funding conditions that they fundamentally do not understand, that are designed to coerce the states and their instrumentalities to adopt USDA's policies, and which are ultimately unlawful," the complaint states.

The USDA provides funding for agricultural research, farm support, forestry, wildfire prevention, and infrastructure, as well as nutrition programs such as school meals, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and the Emergency Food Assistance Program.

The states involved in the lawsuit collectively receive more than US$74 billion annually in USDA funding.

Officials indicate that the legal action is part of ongoing disputes between state governments and federal authorities regarding policy requirements linked to funding programs.

Source: Courthouse News Service