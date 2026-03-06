U.S. House agriculture committee advances 2026 farm bill

The U.S. House Agriculture Committee has approved H.R. 7567, the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026, moving the proposed farm bill forward in the legislative process. The bill has received responses from agricultural organizations representing producers and specialty crop sectors.

California Farm Bureau President Shannon Douglass said the committee's bipartisan action provides progress toward a new farm bill after the previous legislation expired in 2023.

"California Farm Bureau applauds the House Agriculture Committee's bipartisan passage of the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026. We greatly appreciate Chairman G.T. Thompson's ongoing dedication to advancing the farm bill process and including key provisions that will modernize farm policy, increase certainty, and enhance the competitiveness of California farms and ranches. We especially thank California Reps. Jim Costa and Adam Gray for their support of the bill and their ongoing support for California farmers and ranchers."

Douglass added that growers have been operating without a renewed farm bill while facing rising costs and shifting trade conditions.

"Farmers and ranchers have been without certainty of a new farm bill since it first expired in 2023, and have been grappling with low commodity prices, rising supply costs, inflation, and uncertain international trade dynamics. While there is still more work to be done, passage of the Farm, Food, and National Security Act would provide California producers with assurance of a full five-year farm bill, thus strengthening America's rural communities. We urge House leaders to move swiftly and bring H.R. 7567 to a vote on the floor."

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall also welcomed the committee vote.

"Farm Bureau appreciates the leadership of Chairman Thompson and applauds supportive members of the committee on both sides of the aisle for recognizing that a new farm bill is critical as farmers face headwinds not seen in a generation."

Duvall noted the pressures producers have experienced in recent years.

"So much has changed since Congress last updated the farm bill in 2018. Agriculture has endured a pandemic, runaway inflation, rising interest rates, and historic supply chain and market disruptions. Costs for fuel, fertilizer, equipment, and labor have surged, and margins have narrowed."

However, National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said further work is needed as the bill advances.

"We appreciate the effort of House Agriculture Committee members on both sides of the aisle to advance a farm bill, and we recognize the hard work that went into this markup."

"That said, we remain concerned that this proposal does not yet meet the scale of the crisis facing family farmers and ranchers."

Specialty crop groups also commented on the committee action. California Table Grape Commission President Ian LeMay said the sector is monitoring the process as discussions continue. "California table grape growers compete in a global marketplace while supplying families across the United States with fresh, healthy fruit. A Farm Bill that reflects the needs of the specialty crop sector is essential to maintaining that competitiveness."

The North American Blueberry Council also issued a statement following the committee approval. "The North American Blueberry Council celebrates the passage of this Farm Bill and applauds Chair Glenn 'GT' Thompson and the House Agriculture Committee for delivering legislation that reinforces the safety net for specialty crop producers."

The bill now moves forward in the legislative process as agricultural groups call for continued work on the proposal in both chambers of Congress.

