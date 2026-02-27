Florida opens US$600 million disaster aid for farmers

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced that Florida's agricultural producers can now apply for more than $600 million in disaster assistance for impacts from the 2023 and 2024 hurricane seasons. Through the Florida Block Grant Disaster Relief Program, eligible agricultural producers can apply for grant funding to assist with infrastructure damage, market loss, citrus loss, and timber damage resulting from recent hurricanes.

"Florida's farmers, ranchers, and growers suffered billions of dollars in damages and losses during the 2023 and 2024 hurricane seasons, and this grant program offers them much-needed financial support," said Commissioner Wilton Simpson. "I want to thank President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins for always putting America's farmers first. With their support, we've worked to get this funding to our producers as quickly as possible. We are also prepared to administer additional financial resources, as soon as federal approval is granted, for producers impacted by the recent and historic freezes."

Before starting the application process, producers are encouraged to review eligibility information and gather required documentation to help prevent delays. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has launched a centralized online information hub at FDACS.gov/BlockGrant with details regarding eligibility, documentation requirements, and application procedures.

Florida was the first state in the nation to finalize an agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture to implement this newly authorized disaster block grant program. More than $600 million in federal funding represents approximately 35 per cent of Florida's total agricultural losses and damage from the 2023 and 2024 hurricane seasons. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. All completed applications must be submitted by August 25, 2026, or until funds are exhausted, whichever comes first.

The program is open to agricultural producers located in counties designated as primary or contiguous disaster areas who are U.S. citizens or legal entities with ownership or risk in affected commodities.

Relief funding will assist eligible producers with infrastructure damage, market loss compensation, citrus-specific impacts, including infrastructure and future economic loss, and timber damage.

Commissioner Simpson has requested federal approval to use Florida's disaster block grant program to fund relief for agricultural producers impacted by recent freezes. He also announced the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' preliminary estimates of losses to Florida agriculture from the recent freezes, including more than $3 billion in total estimated losses across the state's agricultural sectors.

For more information:

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Tel: +1 800 435 7352

www.fdacs.gov