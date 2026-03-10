NFU re-elects Rob Larew as president and Jeff Kippley as vice president

Delegates to the National Farmers Union's (NFU) 124th Anniversary Convention cast their ballots to unanimously re-elect Rob Larew and Jeff Kippley as the organization's President and Vice President, respectively. Each will serve another two-year term.

"I am honored to have been given the full faith and confidence of the Farmers Union membership to continue fighting for family agriculture every day," said Larew. "America's family farmers and ranchers are the cornerstone of our country, and NFU is the strongest, most dedicated national organization fighting for them."

During his three terms as NFU President, Larew has led an organizational focus on member engagement, particularly among the next generation of Farmers Union members. His efforts have strengthened the Farmers Union's role as an advocate for family farming now and in the years to come. He also spearheaded the development and launch of NFU's Fairness for Farmers campaign, which continues to elevate national awareness about the impacts of corporate consolidation in agriculture on farmers and consumers.

Before his time as President, Larew worked in Congress and at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and served for four years as the NFU's Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Communications, from 2016 to 2020. Larew and his family still operate their farm in Greenville, West Virginia.

"Being trusted by our family farmers and ranchers to advocate for them in Washington and across the country is one of the greatest honors of my career," said Kippley. "We have important work ahead, and I look forward to partnering with President Larew once again to get it done."

Kippley, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, begins his third term as NFU Vice President. Kippley and his family raise cattle, corn, and soybeans, and operate a tax business serving family farmers in their community.

