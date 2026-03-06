US trade court orders tariff refunds

A US federal judge has ruled that thousands of businesses are eligible for refunds on tariffs that were struck down by the US Supreme Court last month.

The United States Court of International Trade ordered U.S. Customs and Border Protection to reimburse importers for duties introduced in 2025 by Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Judge Richard Eaton stated that all importers whose shipments were subject to the IEEPA tariffs are entitled to benefit from the Supreme Court's ruling. The case was brought by Tennessee-based filtration manufacturer Atmus Filtration Technologies, although the judge indicated he will oversee related refund claims.

Details of how refunds will be issued remain unclear. The decision represents a setback for the Trump administration, which had sought to maintain the tariffs and expressed concern over potential repayments.

According to Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary, the government is likely to introduce a new global tariff of 15% this week, replacing the cancelled IEEPA duties. The earlier measures, which applied to most imported goods, generated an estimated $130 billion in revenue.

Several companies, including logistics group FedEx, have filed lawsuits seeking full reimbursement of the tariffs paid.

Small-business coalition We Pay the Tariffs welcomed the ruling. Spokesperson Dan Anthony said the decision was a victory for small firms that have been waiting for reimbursement and called for a fast and automatic refund process.

The ruling adds further uncertainty to US trade policy. In April 2025, Trump announced "Liberation Day" tariffs affecting dozens of countries, with rates starting at 10% and rising to as much as 50%. The Supreme Court later struck down those measures, along with additional tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China introduced under emergency powers.

Source: www.bbc.co.uk