USDA launches unified “One Farmer, One File” record system

On 26 February at the Commodity Classic Convention in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced the "One Farmer, One File" modernization initiative at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The program is intended to create a single, consolidated record for each farmer that can be accessed across USDA agencies, regardless of where the producer interacts within the system.

"Every single day at USDA, our focus is on making life easier, more profitable, and more rewarding for the American farmer," said Secretary Brooke Rollins. "Our government for the people by the people should be modern, efficient, and respect taxpayer dollars. This modernization of old, duplicative, wasteful systems has one goal in mind, improve our customer service so the people we serve are able to farm and feed America and the world. 'One Farmer, One File' prevents our farmers from duplicating tasks while increasing their productivity and time in the field."

The Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Risk Management Agency administer programs ranging from farm number registration and acreage reporting to capital access and disaster recovery. The new system aims to unify information across these agencies.

According to the USDA, the initiative is designed to reduce administrative requirements for producers, improve program delivery efficiency, reduce staff processing time, and decrease spending on separate information technology systems.

The project forms part of a broader modernization effort to integrate systems across FSA, NRCS, and RMA. The unified platform will phase out legacy systems and reduce operational silos. USDA began work in 2025, plans to make substantial progress in 2026, and anticipates completion by 2028.

USDA indicated that "One Farmer, One File" aligns with wider efforts to streamline federal programs for agricultural producers. The department is also using Login.gov to accelerate Farmer Bridge Assistance payments and is revising conservation program processes to simplify application procedures.

During the visit to Texas, Secretary Rollins also launched the Deregulatory Agenda for American Agriculture and Consumers, outlining actions aimed at reducing regulatory requirements. According to the USDA, the administration eliminated 129 regulations for every new regulation introduced during the past year, resulting in US$211.8 billion in net cost savings.

