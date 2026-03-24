U.S. lawsuit challenges USDA funding conditions for agriculture

New York Attorney General Letitia James, together with 19 states and the District of Columbia, has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture to block funding conditions tied to federal programs.

The lawsuit challenges new USDA requirements that link funding to compliance with federal policies on issues including gender ideology, immigration, and athletic participation. James stated that the conditions are unclear and places states in a position of interpreting how to comply. "The federal government cannot hold critical funding hostage to force states to comply with vague, ideological directives," she said. "These conditions put essential programs at risk and cause chaos for states that rely on this funding to feed families, support farmers, and keep communities safe. I will keep fighting to protect New Yorkers and ensure they receive the resources they depend on."

USDA funding supports a range of programs in New York, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Women, Infant and Children programs, and agricultural support measures. These include grants for crop production, disease and pest management, and financial support programs for farmers.

The agricultural sector could face reduced access to these programs if funding conditions are enforced. New York produces dairy and specialty crops such as apples, grapes, cabbage, and other fruits and vegetables, which depend in part on USDA funding.

According to the Attorney General's office, the requirements are unconstitutionally vague and seek to impose federal policy preferences on states. The lawsuit requests that the court prevent the USDA from implementing or enforcing the conditions.

The potential loss of funding could also affect agricultural research carried out by universities and state agencies. Forestry and wildfire prevention programs may also be impacted, affecting forest management and risk mitigation.

The case comes as commodity prices remain low and input costs increase. The current Farm Bill framework remains based on the 2018 legislation, which has been extended since its expiration in 2023.

Source: Spectrum News 1