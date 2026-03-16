U.S. and Ecuador sign reciprocal trade agreement

Today, United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer joined Ecuadorian Minister of Production, Foreign Trade, and Investment Luis Alberto Jaramillo in signing the United States–Ecuador Agreement on Reciprocal Trade.
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"President Trump is unlocking commercially meaningful market access for American farmers and manufacturers, opening Ecuador's market of over 18 million consumers to U.S. agricultural and industrial exports," said Ambassador Greer. "Today's agreement will further expand and diversify bilateral trade and investment to advance our shared interests while boosting America's competitiveness in Latin America. I thank Ecuadorian Minister Luis Alberto Jaramillo for his commitment to creating more balanced and reciprocal trade with the United States."
For more information:
United States Trade Representative
Email: [email protected]
www.ustr.gov