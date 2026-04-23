Oman to invest $243 million in agriculture

Oman has unveiled a pipeline of food security investment opportunities valued at more than 93.8 million Omani rials ($243 million), targeting growth across agriculture, fisheries and associated value chains. The initiative, led by Invest Oman in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, aims to strengthen self-sufficiency and stimulate supply chain development.

The program aligns with a newly signed 2026–2030 framework with the Food and Agriculture Organization, focusing on resilient agrifood systems, climate-smart production and improved resource management. Emphasis is also placed on rural development and strengthening institutional capacity across the sector.

In primary production, a series of projects has been identified in the Al-Najd Agricultural Zone, including onion, garlic and melon cultivation, alongside greenhouse vegetables and potato processing. These investments are expected to expand domestic output and support higher-value crop segments.

Aquaculture remains a key pillar, with planned developments spanning algae production in Suwaiq, abalone farming in Sharbithat, and shrimp projects in Ras Madrakah and Jaalan Bani Bu Ali. Additional initiatives include tuna fattening in Qurayyat and fish feed production in Samail Industrial City.

With project sizes ranging from mid-scale to large strategic investments, the offering highlights Oman's positioning as a regional hub for sustainable food production and integrated supply chains.

Source: www.arabnews.com/no