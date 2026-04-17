U.S. budget proposal cuts fruit and vegetable benefits for WIC

Advocates for the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental food program say the proposed federal budget would reduce access to fruits and vegetables for millions of Americans.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the plan would cut US$1.4 billion in fruit and vegetable benefits affecting around 5.4 million parents and children. This follows a similar proposal in the previous year that was not approved by Congress.

Under the proposal, benefits would be reduced by 62 per cent to 75 per cent. Monthly benefits for toddlers and preschoolers would decrease from US$26 to US$10. Pregnant and non-breastfeeding postpartum mothers would see benefits reduced from US$47 to US$13, while benefits for breastfeeding mothers would decline from US$52 to US$13.

These benefit levels were approved in 2024 and replaced earlier amounts set in 2019, when children received US$9 per month and adults US$11. The proposed changes would return benefits closer to pre-pandemic levels.

The reductions form part of approximately US$73 billion in proposed cuts to non-defense programs.

Advocates note that previous increases supported higher consumption of fruits and vegetables among program participants. "Young children now consume an additional quarter cup of fruits and vegetables per day, and parents report being better able to afford a healthier, more varied diet," said Georgia Machell, president and CEO of the National WIC Association. "The proposed cuts would reverse that progress, reducing benefits to levels that would meet just 19% of the recommended intake for children and 12% for breastfeeding mothers — short of what families need to support healthy growth and development."

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said the proposal contrasts with policy objectives focused on reducing chronic disease, noting that access to fruits and vegetables is linked to dietary outcomes.

The WIC program is designed to support low-income children, pregnant women, and young mothers and does not include work requirements.

Source: Scripps News