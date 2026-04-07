Texas establishes Mexican fruit fly quarantine in Zapata County

On March 19, 2026, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) established a Mexican fruit fly (Anastrepha ludens; Mexfly) quarantine in Zapata, Zapata County, Texas, designated the Zapata quarantine.

APHIS and TDA established the Zapata quarantine in response to the detection on March 11 of a wild mated female Mexfly from a trap in a sweet orange tree on a residential property in Zapata. The quarantine encompasses approximately 55 square miles and contains no commercial agriculture.

APHIS is applying safeguarding measures and restrictions on the interstate movement of regulated articles to prevent the spread of Mexfly to non-infested areas of the United States, as well as to prevent the entry of these fruit flies into foreign trade. APHIS is working with TDA to eradicate the transient Mexfly populations following program guidelines for survey, treatment, and regulatory actions.

The APHIS Exotic Fruit Flies website contains descriptions and maps of all current Federal fruit fly quarantine areas. APHIS will publish a notice of this change in the Federal Register.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:

Catherine Marzolf

USDA

Tel: +1 386 666 9932

Email: [email protected]

www.aphis.usda.gov

Glorimar Marrero

USDA

Tel: +1 240 577 4633

Email: [email protected]