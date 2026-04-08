U.S. budget proposes 20% cut to USDA spending

New details have emerged on federal agriculture spending following the release of a proposed U.S. budget targeting the Department of Agriculture (USDA). The proposal calls for reducing USDA spending by nearly 20 per cent, or just under US$5 billion, in the next fiscal year.

The plan describes parts of the agency as a "bloated Washington bureaucracy" and outlines reductions across multiple areas.

International food aid programmes are among those affected, including Food for Peace and the McGovern-Dole Food for Education programme. The administration states that these programmes are costly and slow to deliver assistance.

The proposal also supports earlier plans to relocate USDA staff from Washington, D.C., to regional hubs, with the aim of aligning operations with an America-first agriculture policy.

Source: RFDTV