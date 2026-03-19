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U.S. and Mexico launch talks ahead of USMCA joint review

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Mexican Secretary of Economy Marcelo Ebrard met today to kick off bilateral technical discussions in advance of the USMCA Joint Review on July 1.

© USTR

Technical teams were instructed to review specific options for increasing U.S. and Mexican production and manufacturing employment, while limiting non-market inputs into North American supply chains. During the technical discussions, the groups discussed gaps in key North American supply chains and policy options to address those gaps, including through increased cooperation on economic security, rules of origin, and complementary trade actions.

Ambassador Greer and Secretary Ebrard instructed the technical teams to establish a regular sequence of meetings to advance these discussions and identify key deliverables ahead of the July 1 Joint Review.

For more information:
USTR
Email: [email protected]
www.ustr.gov

Publication date:

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