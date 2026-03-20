Leadership changes for Grimmway Produce Group

Grimmway Produce Group (GPG) announced that current president & CEO Jeff Huckaby will transition to a new role effective March 23, 2026. Huckaby, who has been the company's chief executive since 2016, will focus on the company's farming operation as chief agricultural officer.

This new position will allow Huckaby to dedicate his full attention to the company's farming operations. As its agricultural footprint has grown in size and complexity, Huckaby felt the company would benefit from his sole focus being on the farming operations.

"After an exhaustive search, I am happy to announce that we have selected Ken Silveira to succeed me as CEO," said Huckaby. "Ken's experience in the agricultural sector has given him the years of experience that make him an ideal candidate to lead our organization."

A fourth-generation carrot farmer, Huckaby joined the company in 1998 as a ranch manager. He went on to lead its organic farming efforts, expanding the business from a few hundred acres into an organic farming operation that spans more than 50,000 acres. Named executive vice president in 2006, and president in 2016, Huckaby has guided the company through periods of rapid growth and major change. The organization now farms, grows, and harvests across 19 states and four Canadian provinces, supported by hundreds of sheds and 20 facilities.

During his time at Grimmway, Huckaby was appointed to the California Department of Food and Agriculture State Board and the USDA Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee, contributing his experience to agricultural policy at the state and national levels.

© Grimmway Produce Group

L-R: Jeff Huckaby, Ken Silveira

"As I head into what some would consider the twilight of my career, I am excited to return to my roots on the farm," said Huckaby. "Since my time as a young boy on my grandfather's farm, it has always been clear that being in the field is truly my first love. I am excited to spend dedicated time fine-tuning what is already considered a top-tier and extensive farming operation."

Silveira joins the company with nearly 40 years of leadership experience in the fresh produce industry across grower-shippers, value-added companies, and industry organizations. Most recently, he served as president of Bengard Ranch. He previously served as CEO of The VPS Companies, president of Mastronardi Produce-West, and spent nearly two decades with Tanimura & Antle, where he concluded his tenure as president and COO. Silveira has also served on several industry boards, including the Fresh Produce & Floral Council, Stemilt Growers, and Earthbound Farms.

In the months ahead, Silveira will spend time with employees and customers across the business to gain a firsthand understanding of operations. In partnership with the existing executive leadership team, Silveira will focus on building on the company's strong foundation and supporting its continued growth.

For more information:

Kaelyn Peterson

Grimmway Produce Group

Tel: +1 (661) 855-8978

[email protected]

http://www.grimmway.com/