Kronen turnover reaches €22 million, supported by Urschel partnership

With a total of €22 million, the company based in Kehl am Rhein and Achern, Germany, recorded its highest turnover to date. This represents an increase of around 5 per cent compared to the previous year. Alongside international projects and a stable domestic market, growth was supported by Kronen's cooperation with the U.S.-based company Urschel, announced in May 2025. In 2025, Kronen also continued to honor long-standing employees and maintain its vocational training system.

According to Stephan Zillgith, Managing Director of Kronen GmbH, "Our international approach, technological competence, and close cooperation with our partners and customers provide us with stability and prospects, even in a challenging global environment. Our cooperation with Urschel offers us additional market potential in North America and Asia and strengthens our position as a solution provider for comprehensive processing lines."

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One of the company's developments in 2025 was its partnership with Urschel. The cooperation combines expertise in cutting technology and processing lines. One year after the announcement, order volumes increased from the U.S. and Mexico, alongside initial activity from Asia. Joint trade show participation and market development contributed to expanded presence in key regions.

With a sales and service network in more than 80 countries and deliveries to over 120 countries, Kronen continues to operate internationally.

In 2025, Kronen further developed its locations in Kehl-Goldscheuer and Achern. Production processes were optimized, and investments were made in production technology and digital structures. The company expanded production areas in sheet metal construction, welding, and assembly, including relocating part of its warehouse to enable assembly and testing of larger systems.

Product developments included the CAP 350 cabbage cutting machine and the HEWA 4000 washing system. The company also continued research cooperation with the Leibniz Institute for Plasma Science and Technology (INP), where a climate chamber equipped with a HEWA 2600 B washing machine is used to simulate production conditions and support research on washing processes.

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In 2025, Kronen completed projects across several markets. In Great Britain, a processing line for iceberg lettuce was installed at Kanes Foods. In fruit processing, projects included apple processing systems for Kartause Ittingen and a pineapple processing system at Tropicaux in Guinea. The company also supplied processing lines to Agrifresh in Lebanon, which processes up to 25,000 kilograms of fresh-cut vegetables per day.

Kronen also marked employee anniversaries in 2025, including service milestones ranging from 10 to 35 years. The company continues to provide vocational training in technical and commercial fields and plans to offer new training positions starting in 2027.

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For more information:

Kira Krollpfeiffer

© KronenKronen

Tel: +49 (0)7854 9646 160

Email: [email protected]

www.kronen.eu

Christina Maier-Streif

Kronen

Tel: +49 (0)7854 9646 161

E-mail: [email protected]