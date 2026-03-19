Planasa appoints Anja Grueterich as value chain manager Americas

Planasa has appointed Anja Grueterich as Value Chain Manager Americas, strengthening its focus on collaboration across the value chain.

In this role, Grueterich will coordinate relationships with key stakeholders across North and South America, ensuring alignment with Planasa's global strategy.

Grueterich brings international experience in marketing and communications. She began her career in advertising in Germany before relocating to California in 2007, becoming a permanent U.S. resident in 2020. She holds a degree in Media Design, a Bachelor's in Marketing, and a minor in International Business.

© Planasa

She worked at EMCO CAL from 2012 to 2022 and joined the SEKOYA blueberry platform in 2022 as a Marketing Specialist, a role she held until the end of 2025.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to take on this new role and contribute to Planasa's continued growth," said Grueterich. "This structure allows us to better understand market needs and build stronger partnerships across the value chain."

In her new role, Anja will report directly to Hans Liekens, Global Head of Marketing & Innovation.

For more information:

Fernando Zaforas

Planasa

Tel: +34 959 390 778

Email: [email protected]

www.planasa.com