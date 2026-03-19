Cosco Shipping Ports throughput up 6.2% in 2025

Cosco Shipping Ports Limited reported increased throughput and revenue for the 2025 financial year, despite ongoing pressure in the global port and shipping market.

Total throughput reached 152,994,965 TEU, up 6.2 per cent year on year. Equity throughput increased by 3.4 per cent to 46,850,076 TEU. Throughput from terminals in which the group holds controlling stakes rose by 1.8 per cent to 33,246,933 TEU, while non-controlling terminals recorded a 7.5 per cent increase to 119,748,032 TEU.

Revenue for the year totaled US$1,669.0 million, an increase of 11.0 per cent compared with the previous year. Cost of sales rose by 15.4 per cent to US$1,253.5 million, while gross profit declined by 0.3 per cent to US$415.5 million. Share of profits from joint ventures and associates increased by 7.3 per cent to US$343.4 million. Profit attributable to equity holders of the company rose by 1.1 per cent to US$312.1 million.

© Cosco Shipping

The company declared a second interim dividend of US1.328 cents per share.

The port and shipping sector in 2025 was influenced by slower global trade growth, tariff adjustments, trade protection measures, and geopolitical factors. Within this context, Cosco Shipping Ports reported stable operations supported by process optimization and resource management.

China's trade performance continued to support port activity. According to the General Administration of Customs of China, total imports and exports reached RMB45.47 trillion in 2025, an increase of 3.8 per cent year on year. Exports rose by 6.1 per cent to RMB26.99 trillion, while imports increased by 0.5 per cent to RMB18.48 trillion. Trade with ASEAN, Latin America, and Africa grew by 8.0 per cent, 6.5 per cent, and 18.4 per cent, respectively.

Within the group's portfolio, terminals with controlling stakes accounted for 21.7 per cent of total throughput, while non-controlling terminals represented 78.3 per cent. Equity throughput from controlling terminals declined by 2.0 per cent to 19,566,743 TEU, while equity throughput from non-controlling terminals increased by 7.6 per cent to 27,283,333 TEU.

Overall, throughput growth was supported by higher volumes at non-controlling terminals and continued trade flows across key regions.

© Cosco ShippingFor more information:

Venus Zhao

Cosco Shipping Ports

Tel: +852 2809 8131

Email: [email protected]

www.doc.irasia.com