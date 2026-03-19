“Peaches for Pink” campaign launches for summer stone fruit season

Trinity Fruit Company is launching its Peaches for Pink, a 2026 summer peach campaign developed in partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF). The initiative will debut during the 2026 California stone fruit season and feature pink ribbon-inspired promotional packaging on the Farm2You 2 lb. peach pouch bags.

As part of the campaign, Sun Valley Farming—Trinity's primary stone fruit grower—and Trinity Fruit Company together will donate $100,000 to BCRF, regardless of peach program sales. As a majority women-owned, family-run company, Sun Valley Farming is honored to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by helping raise critical funds and awareness through this collaborative effort.

© Trinity Fruit Company

Each Peaches for Pink 2 lb. peach pouch bag will also feature a QR code, allowing consumers to make additional direct donations to BCRF online and further support life-saving breast cancer research.

"As a breast cancer survivor, awareness is something I carry with me 365 days a year—not just in October during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month," says Angela Hernandez, vice president of marketing. "This campaign is incredibly dear to my heart. Sun Valley Farming and my family share longstanding ties, and it brings me so much joy to partner with them in support of this initiative. Leading with purpose and giving with heart has been my foundation since completing active treatment—and my heart couldn't be pinker." © Trinity Fruit Company"We believe business should be a force for good," says Gunner White, vice president of Trinity Fruit. "Through our summer peach cause marketing campaign, we're proud to donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to help fund the research that brings us closer to a cure."

Trinity is also offering support for Farm2You branded promotional efforts including digital campaigns, display bins, and giveaways. Custom POS is also available.

For more information:

Jeri Elsasser

Trinity Fruit Company

Tel: +1 (559) 538-3361

www.trinityfruit.com