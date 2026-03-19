Corrugated cardboard emerges as a logistical alternative to wooden pallets in exports from Costa Rica

The export packaging market is undergoing development driven by the search for more sustainable and efficient logistics solutions. In this context, corrugated cardboard is starting to position itself as an alternative to traditional wooden pallets in the international fruit and vegetable trade.

The company Green Ox, which is present in markets like Costa Rica, the United States, and Europe, has developed a technology based on corrugated cardboard structures designed to replace conventional pallets in certain logistics applications. According to company representative Edgar Medina, the goal is to offer an alternative to exporters.

© GreenOx

"Basically, what we are achieving with this pallet is giving the exporter another option so that they won't fully depend on wood," says Medina.

One of the main advantages of this solution is its weight. Cardboard pallets are significantly lighter than wood or plastic pallets, which can translate into lower logistics costs, especially with air freight. "Exporters using our pallets can save on transport costs because the Green OX pallet weighs on average 60%-65% less than a standard wooden pallet," he says.

"The technology has been developed over approximately seven years. Part of the process included the design of an automated assembly machine to manufacture the pallets from corrugated cardboard, a similar material to the one used in fruit crates. This development has been carried out by our commercial partner Boix Maquinaria Spain S.L., a leading company in the design of cardboard assembly machines," he says.

© GreenOx

This equipment is currently in use in Europe, mainly in Spain and Germany, and the company plans to expand the model to other markets. The system involves local assembly centers that manufacture the pallets close to where they will be used, following a similar logic to the production of cardboard boxes.

© GreenOx The development of the product for the fresh produce sector has been carried out in Costa Rica, where commercial trials have already taken place. The technology has already been used with products like pineapple and tropical roots, and trials have also been carried out with Peruvian fresh grapes. There are also ongoing tests in Spain, mainly with peppers and cucumbers.

The cardboard pallet is mainly intended for goods that are transported in regular-shaped boxes. "Any product that can be placed symmetrically in the box will fit correctly," says Medina, mentioning fruit, medical devices, or automotive spare parts as examples.

Besides its weight, another key aspect is the recyclability of the material. Unlike wooden pallets, which in many cases are discarded on arrival at their destination, cardboard can easily be reintroduced into the recycling chain. "The cardboard will be bought by a recycling company that will turn this pallet back into a box or another pallet," says Medina.

© GreenOx

"The cardboard pallet also eliminates the need for phytosanitary treatments (ISPM-15) required for wood to avoid pests in international trade, as it is an inert material," he says.

Although the technology is still in the commercial expansion phase, the company considers that the main challenge is to get the sector to become familiar with this kind of solution. According to Medina, it will be a challenge for logistics operators and handlers to understand that although the pallet is resistant, it isn't made of steel or wood and requires proper handling.

For more information:

Edgar Medina

Green Ox

Costa Rica

Tel.: +506 8701 1324

[email protected]

greenoxpallets.com/es