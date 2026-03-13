ID logistics reports 2025 revenue growth to €3.7 billion

ID Logistics reported revenue of €3,737.0 million in 2025, an increase of 14.2% compared with €3,271.0 million in 2024. On a like-for-like basis, revenue growth reached 16.0%.

The contract logistics provider recorded underlying EBITDA of €581.1 million, up 13.2% from €513.5 million the previous year. Underlying operating income totaled €165.2 million, an increase of 11.8% compared with €147.8 million in 2024.

France accounted for 26% of group revenue and recorded growth of 13.5% during the year. In Europe, excluding France, which represents 48% of revenue, activity increased 12.0% on a like-for-like basis, supported by operations in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

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North America represented 19% of group revenue and recorded like-for-like growth of 31.9%. Other regions, accounting for 7% of revenue, reported growth of 15.8%, partly supported by the opening of new sites in Brazil. During 2025, the group launched 27 logistics sites.

Group share of net income totaled €63.3 million in 2025, compared with €52.8 million in 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities after capital expenditure reached €333.1 million in 2025, compared with €390.4 million the previous year. Operating investments totaled €164.0 million during the year, with more than 75% allocated to the start-up of new sites.

Net financial debt represented 0.9 times recurring EBITDA at the end of 2025, compared with 0.6 times in 2024.

ID Logistics operates nearly 450 sites in 19 countries and manages about 10 million m² of warehouse space. The company employs around 55,000 people and provides logistics services to sectors including distribution, e-commerce, consumer goods, cosmetics, and fashion.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company indicated that new projects secured in 2025 and ongoing tenders are expected to support continued activity. The group also stated it will continue to evaluate expansion opportunities, particularly in Europe and North America.

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© ID LogisticsFor more information:

ID Logistics

Tel: +33 (0) 4 42 11 06 00

Email: [email protected]

www.id-logistics.com