Bako Sweet expands sales and marketing team

Bako Sweet® is strengthening its team with new hires in sales and marketing.

Joining the team are Brian Porter, business development manager; Katie Vierra, marketing specialist; and Zachary Wakefield, sales account manager. The existing team includes Bailey Reyneveld and Hannah Rocha. Reyneveld started at the company as a sales associate and has since been promoted to sales account manager. Rocha is the replenishment analyst for the team.

Porter brings to the company extensive experience in the produce industry with a track record of driving sales growth and operational performance. He previously worked at Safeway for nearly 40 years in a variety of positions, with the most recent being regional director of corporate produce. In this position, Porter generated double-digit annual sales and volume growth. He substantially increased department sales and profits by collaborating with senior management to develop and execute innovative programs and enhance policies.

Wakefield will focus on developing and strengthening relationships with retail and foodservice partners while identifying opportunities to expand sales for the company's brand in his new role. He previously spent over four years as an account executive for Wonderful Citrus, and prior to that, as a field representative for Kern County. Wakefield graduated from California State University, Bakersfield.

© Bako Sweet

L-R: Hannah Rocha, Bailey Reyneveld, Brian Porter, Katie Vierra, Zachary Wakefield, Susan Noritake, vice president of sales and marketing.

On the marketing side, Vierra will support brand initiatives, retail marketing programs, and consumer engagement campaigns, including social media and influencer strategies. Prior to joining the company, Vierra worked at Harris Ranch and Beef Company as a social media manager. Prior to that, Vierra was a social media director at Central Valley Meat Company and a sales and marketing specialist at Soil Basics Corporation. She also worked as a digital media specialist at Mendez Media Marketing, Inc. She is a graduate of California State University, Fresno, with a degree in agriculture communications/journalism.

Rounding out the new hires, two established team members deserve recognition for their efforts and support of the company's brand. Reyneveld has been working closely with retail partners to develop promotional programs, merchandising strategies, and category insights for over five years. Prior to joining the company, she worked as a ranch supervisor for North Coast Vineyard Management, Inc., and as an intern for E & J Gallo Winery. Reyneveld graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, in Agricultural Business and Management.

Rocha has been in her position in the company for over four years managing inventory levels, forecasting demand, and ensuring the supply chain provides timely deliveries. She will continue focusing on optimizing inventory management and demand planning to ensure consistent supply to retail partners nationwide. Before joining Bako Sweet, she worked as an export sales associate at Fiesta Fruit Inc. Rocha is a graduate of California State University, Fresno with an Agriculture Business degree.

For more information:

Bako Sweet

Tel: (+1) 661-858-1075 x818

[email protected]

www.bakosweet.com