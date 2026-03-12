David Marguleas to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA) is pleased to present David Marguleas with the Lifetime Achievement Award at CFFA's 90th Annual Meeting on March 16.

This recognition will honor Marguleas' lifetime of service to the California fresh fruit industry. The Lifetime Achievement Award is bestowed upon an individual whose pioneering spirit and inventiveness throughout their career has inspired others and influenced the industry in a positive way.

Marguleas is the board chairman of Sun World International, LLC, a global fruit genetics company that was founded as a diversified produce marketing company by his father 50 years ago. He is the third generation of his family to work in California's agricultural industry and was instrumental in launching many of the company's produce innovations. After multiple business transformations and ownership changes, in the mid-2010s the company rededicated itself to innovation and today develops improved and distinctive varieties of table grapes, peaches, plums, cherries, mangoes and citrus that it licenses to leading growers around the world.

© California Fresh Fruit AssociationDavid Marguleas

After holding a series of management roles, he was named Sun World's president and CEO in 2019 and its executive chairman in January 2025. After a distinguished 40-year career, in February 2026, Marguleas announced his retirement from the company where he continues to serve as non-executive chairman of the board.

Marguleas served as a director on the Board for the California Fresh Fruit Association from 1987 to 2019 and as Board chairman in 2010 and 2011. In addition to CFFA, Marguleas has served on boards for other leading produce organizations, including the Produce Marketing Association (the predecessor organization to the International Fresh Produce Association), and the California Table Grape Commission.

"The California Fresh Fruit Association is proud to recognize David Marguleas with its Lifetime Achievement Award," said CFFA past chairman Marko S. Zaninovich of Marko Zaninovich Inc./Sunview Vineyards. "David's leadership and commitment have made an undeniable mark on the fresh fruit industry. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has mentored and inspired countless individuals to pursue careers of their own, ensuring a bright future for our industry."

"David Marguleas has had a profound and lasting impact on the table grape and broader fresh fruit industry. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, integrity, and commitment to advancing our industry," said CFFA past chairman Randy Giumarra of Giumarra Vineyards, Corp. "It is a privilege to honor him with this award in recognition of his accomplishments, his contributions, and his dedicated service to CFFA and the entire fresh produce community."

For more information:

Courtney Razor

California Fresh Fruit Association

Tel: +1 (559) 226-6330

[email protected]

www.cafreshfruit.com