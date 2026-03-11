Expanded packaging option for avocados combines breathability and brand presence

Packaging for avocados has been expanded by integrating a laminated film band, called VertiFilm, into a breathable mesh avocado bag. "Expanding our portfolio with VertiFilm allows us to better support avocado customers who already work with us on mesh programs," says Jensie Smith, Retail and Key Account Manager with Fox Packaging. "When mesh and film components are managed across different suppliers, coordination can become more complex. By integrating them seamlessly into programs our customers are already running, we can offer a more complete solution under one roof."

The laminated film band enhances performance both mechanically and visually. "Mesh delivers the airflow avocados require but on its own it limits structure and visual precision. The laminated band, however, introduces a stable surface within that breathable format," Smith said. It reinforces the bag where stress typically occurs and creates a consistent print panel for branding, barcodes, and retailer information. "In a category like avocados, that added structure makes a meaningful difference."

However, the value goes beyond appearance. Avocado programs are increasingly brand driven. Retailers expect clarity, compliance, and visual consistency across SKUs and origins. The laminated band allows brands to execute premium graphics with tight registration and accurate color while maintaining proper ventilation for the fruit. "Ultimately, it is about balance and with this solution, there is no need to choose between breathability and brand presence." The laminated band integrates both in one format, strongly resonating in avocado packaging."

© Fox Packaging

Left: VertiFilm for avocados. Right: Jensie Smith.

Evaluating performance prior to investing

To limit the risk associated with investing in packaging, Fox Packaging offers their customers an opportunity to test VertiFilm first before making an investment. "Our customers value the ability to evaluate performance on their own lines, with their own teams, at true production speeds," mentioned Smith. They can see how the film seals, how the graphics reproduce, and how the bag performs through a full shift, not just in a controlled sample. Real-world testing builds confidence and the trial process tends to open up strong operational conversations. Packers share feedback on gauges, artwork refinements, or line nuances, and that collaboration helps fine-tune the program. "It shifts the mindset from 'trying a new supplier' to validating performance together. Ultimately, the trial removes hesitation. It turns what could be a high-stakes decision into a measured, informed evaluation."

Trial process makes a difference

"Our trial process is built around testing in real production conditions and supporting customers through the evaluation and that's what sets us apart," Smith explained. "Our trial rolls are made available with enough quantity and variety to run meaningful evaluations on a packing line, not just single, small swatches. That matters because packers are validating performance against their own speed, sealing requirements, and brand standards. In addition, we don't just send material; we provide support throughout the trial, from technical questions to design preferences." The support ecosystem makes a difference. "It's not that trials are unheard of, it's how we execute them that gives producers confidence to evaluate new film options without operational risk."

Customer feedback

"VertiFilm has been very well received in the avocado community," commented Smith. Packer feedback has consistently pointed to two themes: confidence and clarity. Confidence relates to producers appreciating the format performs predictably on their existing lines. When a new film structure is introduced into a finely tuned packing operation, the first question is always, "Will it disrupt production?" With VertiFilm, most customers share they feel comfortable running it at speed and seeing consistent results, from seal quality to throughput.

On the branding side, the response has been equally strong. "Brands have told us that the printed output is sharper and more faithful to their design intent than they expected. In a category where visual presence influences shopper perception, that clarity makes a real impact on how they approach packaging upgrades."

This has also resulted in a shift in dialogue around VertiFilm. "When we first introduced VertiFilm, packers were cautiously curious. After running it and seeing results firsthand, that curiosity turns into confidence. Even operations that aren't converting immediately are keeping it in their toolkit because it gives them flexibility as artwork, retailer specifications, or material needs evolve."

For more information:

Jensie Smith

Fox Packaging

Tel: (912) 245-7097

[email protected]

www.foxbag.com