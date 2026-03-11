Clip packaging technology targets fruit and vegetable applications

Poly-clip System will present packaging technologies at Interpack 2026 in Düsseldorf, focusing on applications across multiple sectors including meat and sausage products, dairy products, pet food, convenience foods, fruit and vegetables, and industrial uses such as adhesives and sealants.

The company said its clip packaging systems are designed to reduce packaging material compared with formats such as cans, thermoformed trays, or cartridges. According to the company, clip solutions can reduce packaging material use to about 1 to 2 per cent of the total product weight.

The company also reported that CO₂ emissions can be reduced by up to 90 per cent depending on the application. These figures are based on an assessment conducted by the Circular Analytics Institute in Vienna, which evaluated production and disposal processes in Germany.

The assessment found that clip packaging systems combine product protection, efficiency, and recyclability while reducing the overall environmental footprint.

© Poly-clip

"For us, sustainability is not an added benefit, but part of the system concept," said Dr. Alexander Giehl, CEO at Poly-clip System. "Our solutions intervene in processes: they save material, reduce weight, optimise logistics and thus make a measurable contribution to CO₂ reduction along the entire value chain."

At Interpack, the company will display applications for food sectors including meat and sausage products, dairy products such as cream cheese and herb butter, ready meals, fruit and vegetables, and pet food. Industrial applications for sealants and adhesives will also be presented.

Clip packaging is currently used in several food processing sectors, including meat and sausage production, and the company said similar applications may also be used in other industries.

"We don't think in terms of product categories, but in terms of applications and efficiency potential," said Giehl. "Interpack is the ideal platform for us to showcase this versatility."

Poly-clip System will also present packaging machinery designed for different production scales. The range includes more than 60 machine models with varying levels of automation.

Machines on display will include the SCH 600 for smaller operations, the PDC-A 700, and the FCA 160 XL, designed for higher production volumes with two- and four-clip operation.

Interpack will take place from 7 to 13 May 2026 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Poly-clip System will be located in Hall 11, Booth E19.

Source: Packaging News