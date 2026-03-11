In 2025, Ganfer Foundation helped more than 23,000 people

For over thirty years, Corporativo Ganfer has established a structured social framework through Fundación Ganfer, an organization founded in 1991 to consistently advance the social aspect of the business group.

The foundation traces back to Marcela Fernández de Gándara's vision, her commitment to service, and her advocacy for human dignity.

What began as a personal effort expanded into an institutional framework capable of managing ongoing programs in education, social prevention, family support, and productive development. This transition from individual effort to an official structure demonstrates the institutionalization process that has evolved along with the organization's growth.

Over three decades of experience

With over 30 years of experience, Fundación Ganfer has developed programs like Santa María Goretti, Pasos para la Paz, Un Paso a Tiempo I.A.P., and Mejoremos Nuestra Vida. These initiatives operate through structured, long-term plans. In 2025 alone, Fundación Ganfer's programs served more than 23,254 beneficiaries, demonstrating its social outreach and ability to sustain initiatives systematically.

The 'Un Paso a Tiempo' program, which focuses on addiction prevention and mental health, has helped over 16,476 individuals, confirming its role as a key part of preventive efforts.

The 'Pasos para la Paz' program, aimed at preventing bullying and enhancing the school environment, reached over 4,881 people.

The Santa María Goretti psychological care program assisted over 1,000 individuals, mainly children in vulnerable situations.

In economic empowerment, Mejoremos Nuestra Vida supported more than 447 women by offering tools for entrepreneurship and income growth.

Additionally, the Maratón Corazón program benefits over 246 people, and the Arte y Cultura program impacts more than 205 individuals.

These figures are based on consolidated reports from programs registered in 2025 and clearly show the foundation's operational scale. However, including additional beneficiaries not reflected in these monthly reports, the total outreach might exceed 25,000 people.

Business architecture

Within ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards, the social aspect becomes more important when integrated into the company structure rather than treated as separate actions.

In this business environment, companies like Ganfer Fresh succeed because of a corporate culture that combines operational efficiency with a solid institutional foundation. This social component improves the company's ability to maintain stability, traceability, and continuity.

When the social aspect is institutionalized, it integrates into the corporate framework. Fundación Ganfer represents this social dimension and is dedicated to formalizing service as a fundamental part of its business. This approach is inspired by Marcela Fernández de Gándara's insight: "When the desire to serve, the will to help, and love for others come together, remarkable results happen."

