Veracruz weather conditions push lime pricing higher

The supply of limes from Mexico is tight. "This is due to drastic changes in weather conditions in the last four to six months. We predict it may be low until the middle of April. This is worse than in years past," says Alex Landin of Limonik Produce/Limones Monica.

The shift in climate patterns have in turn brought on volatile weather to key growing regions. This started back in November and December when Veracruz experienced four to five major cold fronts.

On top of that, there have been heavy, frequent rains occurring roughly every 15 days during this period that led to flooding in groves and damaged roads, hindering access.

Bloom drop has also been an issue. "The combination of low temperatures and excessive moisture caused the citrus blooms to die and fall off the trees prematurely. This bloom drop directly eliminated a significant portion of the fruit that would have been ready for harvest now," adds Landin.

© Limonik Produce/Limones Monica

Sizing update

In terms of sizing, it's largely smaller sizing available for limes from Mexico because they are new crop limes, which are seeing good quality. Larger sizes are available, though in more limited quantities.

How is demand? "It always goes up at this time of year because there's spring break in March. In the next couple of weeks, demand will be strong until the first week of April and it will fall off a bit after Easter," says Landin.

As for pricing, with tight supply and steady, strong demand, pricing could strengthen.

Looking ahead, that limited availability and elevated pricing is expected to continue through mid-April 2026 as the market works through the current shortage. "While some minor fluctuations may occur, substantial relief is not anticipated until later in the spring," says Landin.

After that, industry projections suggest a more significant drop in price by May given new fruit from subsequent flowering cycles reach maturity and will increase the overall supply.

For more information:

Alex Landin

Limonik Produce/Limones Monica

Tel: + 1 (213) 595-8483

[email protected]

https://www.limonik.com/